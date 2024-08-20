Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $301.52 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

