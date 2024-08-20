Cwm LLC Grows Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $3,791,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.