Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.