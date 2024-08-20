Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $423.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $102,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

