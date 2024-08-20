Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.90.

Shares of DE opened at $372.91 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.56 and a 200-day moving average of $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

