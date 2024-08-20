Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

