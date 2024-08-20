DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.