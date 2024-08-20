Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

