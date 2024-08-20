Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Reduced by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.