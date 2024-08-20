Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $91,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

