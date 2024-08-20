Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

