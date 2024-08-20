Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

