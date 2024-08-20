Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

