Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,266. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP grew its position in Domo by 52.1% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 142,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

