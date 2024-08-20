Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.48

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.48 and traded as low as C$70.90. Domtar shares last traded at C$71.48, with a volume of 1,772 shares trading hands.

Domtar Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.48.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

