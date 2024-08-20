Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 10,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,195,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,887,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

