Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Declares GBX 1.45 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:DORE opened at GBX 77.61 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.84 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 30,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,405.41). 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

