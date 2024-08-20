Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4,163.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 861,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,529,000 after purchasing an additional 387,038 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

