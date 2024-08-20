DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
