DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 110.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.