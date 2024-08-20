Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,994.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DYN opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

