Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

