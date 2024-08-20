Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

ETX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

