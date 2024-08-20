Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

