Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Traders Are Betting Big on Gold and Defense Stocks Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Decoding Jackson Hole: The Fed’s Impact on Your Stock Portfolio
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.