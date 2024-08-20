Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

