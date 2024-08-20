Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETO opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

