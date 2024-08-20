Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.41.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
