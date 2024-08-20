Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $14.47.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
