Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.