Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETW opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
