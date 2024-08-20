eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

