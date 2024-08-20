Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $106,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

