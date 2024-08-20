Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

