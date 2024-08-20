Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Senior Officer Raj Dasgupta Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Raj Dasgupta purchased 6,500 shares of Electrovaya stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$18,460.00.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31. Electrovaya Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.55.
About Electrovaya
