Enerflex Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Enerflex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerflex to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Enerflex last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

