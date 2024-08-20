Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.73. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

