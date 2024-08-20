Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

