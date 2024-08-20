Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Enterra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETER opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Enterra has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

