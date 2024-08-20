Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Enterra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETER opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Enterra has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Enterra Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enterra
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.