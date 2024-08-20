Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $2,790,114. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Trading Up 1.2 %

Integer stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.97. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $130.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

