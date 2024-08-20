Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $270.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day moving average is $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

