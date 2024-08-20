Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $661,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

