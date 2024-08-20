Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

