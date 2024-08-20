EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

EOG stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

