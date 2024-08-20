EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of EPAM Systems worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.