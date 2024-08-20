ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

