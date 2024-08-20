ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies
Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ESE opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mutual Funds vs ETFs: Key Differences
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.