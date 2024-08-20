Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

