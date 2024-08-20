Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $130.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

