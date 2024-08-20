Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

