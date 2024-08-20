Evercore ISI Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $130.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EL. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.87.

Shares of EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

