EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 661 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $14,535.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65.

EVER opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

EverQuote last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote's revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

