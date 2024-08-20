Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of EPM opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.83.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
