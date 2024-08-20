Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 769,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 63,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.83.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

