Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 264,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

